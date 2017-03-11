Heavy police presence in north Edmonton parking lot
A heavy police presence could be seen in a north Edmonton parking lot near 137 Ave. and 127 St. Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses tell Global News it appears police are investigating the contents of a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot.
Police have blocked off the area and are asking the public to stay away while they investigate.
A Global News crew is headed to the scene.
More to come…..
