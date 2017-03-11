Canada
Heavy police presence in north Edmonton parking lot

A large number of police officers have converged on a north Edmonton parking lot near 137 Ave. and 127 St. Saturday afternoon.

A heavy police presence could be seen in a north Edmonton parking lot near 137 Ave. and 127 St. Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell Global News it appears police are investigating the contents of a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot.

Police have blocked off the area and are asking the public to stay away while they investigate.

A Global News crew is headed to the scene.

More to come…..

