Regina teen facing charges after hit-and-runs

A 17-year-old boy is facing several serious charges after a number of hit-and-runs in Regina on Friday night.

Police responded to a call just before 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of McDonald street. A vehicle was travelling at dangerously high speeds.

Moments later, the same vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the southbound lane of Broad Street close to 11th Ave with one other vehicle.

The vehicle then hit two other vehicles and a sign at Victoria Avenue and Broad Street.

Police arrested the suspect on the scene. He’s now facing six charges, including driving while impaired causing bodily harm, failing to give a breath sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

A man and woman who were occupants of one of the vehicles that was struck were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen will appear in court April 12.