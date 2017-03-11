Île-Perrot issues boil-water advisory
Residents of L’Île-Perrot are being warned to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.
The city issued the advisory Saturday afternoon.
Officials are calling the advisory a preventative measure.
On its website, the city is urging residents to minimize their water use for the time being.
There is no word yet on how long the advisory could last or why it was issued.
