Canada
March 11, 2017 6:58 pm
Updated: March 11, 2017 7:01 pm

Île-Perrot issues boil-water advisory

By Web producer  Global News

L'Île-Perrot has been placed under a boil water order until further notice. Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Global News
A A

Residents of L’Île-Perrot are being warned to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

The city issued the advisory Saturday afternoon.

Officials are calling the advisory a preventative measure.

On its website, the city is urging residents to minimize their water use for the time being.

There is no word yet on how long the advisory could last or why it was issued.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boil Water
Boil Water Advisory
L'Île-Perrot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News