Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 4:29 p.m., about a stabbing at Weston Road and Wilby Crescent.

Toronto EMS said a male in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the stabbing may have been a result of a family dispute.

No other information was provided.