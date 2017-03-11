Crime
March 11, 2017 5:52 pm

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Police car.

Francis Vachon/Canadian Press
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 4:29 p.m., about a stabbing at Weston Road and Wilby Crescent.

Toronto EMS said a male in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the stabbing may have been a result of a family dispute.

No other information was provided.

