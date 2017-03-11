Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 4:29 p.m., about a stabbing at Weston Road and Wilby Crescent.
Toronto EMS said a male in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said the stabbing may have been a result of a family dispute.
No other information was provided.
