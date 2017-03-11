Intoxicated St. Thomas man faces charges after resisting arrest and assaulting officers

A 54-year-old man faces a variety of charges after a struggle with St. Thomas Police.

Officers responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male who refused to leave a coffee shop on Talbot Street around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police says they attempted to get the man to co-operate, but he resisted directions.

As a result, the male was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in a public place.

According to officials, the man began to actively resist officers.

During a struggle, an officer received a non-life-threatening injury and went to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect also kicked another officer assisting with the arrest.

Once controlled, the man was transported to the police station where he continued to be non-compliant, kicking a second police officer.

The man was held in custody until his appearance in court.

He has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and being intoxicated in a public place contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.