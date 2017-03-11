‘Law needs Feminism Because’ forum takes place in Montreal

On Saturday morning, around 175 people gathered in downtown Montreal to discuss why law needs feminism.

The full-day forum, organized by McGill Law students brought together law students, lawyers and legal professionals from all over the country.

Organizers argue inequality still exists and as lawyers, they have the ability to try and change that.

“I think we just need to empower women to know that they can have, as lawyers, we can really changes things and we can be agents of that change,” Rachel Kohut, an event organizer said.

The forum included dozens of different workshops and various speakers, including Ottawa senator, Kim Pate.

“The message we were trying to give is that it’s vitally important that we challenge the system,” Pate said. “That we not just accept that the law is what the law is, and rather than break the laws, we should actually change the laws. So that they reflect the realities of those who are the most marginalized, victimized, criminalized, and institutionalized.”

Organizers said one of the goals is for this forum to expand beyond Montreal.

“Right now we have over 11 law schools that have Law meets Feminism chapters, and the goal is that this forum is something that will happen annually, right after International Women’s Day, but at a different university,” said McGill law student, Romita Sur.