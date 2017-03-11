Samantha Stevens returns to Winnipeg airwaves on Peggy 99.1 March 20

WINNIPEG — As announced earlier this month, a well known name in Winnipeg radio, is coming back to the airwaves later this month.

Samantha Stevens will be co-hosting Feel Good Mornings with Sam and Travis on Peggy 99.1.

On Saturday she was with her new colleagues getting set for her March 20 debut with a photo shoot.

You might remember Samantha from her time at QX Country in Winnipeg before she went over to Calgary.

Travis Stewart will be joining Samantha on the show as her co-host. He comes to Winnipeg from his previous job in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.