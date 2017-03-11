Man in critical condition after incident in Peterborough

Officials with ORGNE say that a man in his thirties has been sent to a local trauma centre in Toronto after he was critically injured following an incident in Peterborough.

Investigators say that the circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this point. The investigation near Water Street North and McDonnel Street, which is nearby police headquarters, is considered to be major.

ORGNE sent an air ambulance to the scene Friday night and airlifted the victim to hospital. He is listed as in critical condition.

Police say that Water Street was closed for several hours between London and McDonnel streets to give them more time to conclude their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Peterborough Police Services toll-free at 1-888-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.