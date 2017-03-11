Lockdown at Dartmouth General lifted after two men with gunshot wounds enter
Dartmouth General Hospital went into lockdown after two men with gunshot wounds went there Saturday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at about 12:50 p.m. Lockdown was initiated according to protocol for this type of incident, police said.
The hospital was reopened within about an hour.
The injuries, which police said happened in the RCMP’s jurisdiction, appear to be non-life-threatening.
