Fire crews battling Sainte-Thérèse apartment fire hampered by intense cold

Over 60 firefighters from eight different municipalities were called to battle a blaze in a residential building on Jacques Lavigne Street in Sainte-Thérèse Saturday morning.

A neighbhour spotted flames on a third-floor balcony at around 4:45 a.m. and alerted emergency services.

The first firefighters who arrived at the scene confirmed a fire was raging on the third floor of the building.

It took roughly seven hours to bring the blaze under control, according to Mathieu Lacombe, chief of operations for the Sainte-Thérèse fire department.

Lacombe said the intense cold made it difficult for crews to do their work.

“We were dealing with temperatures nearing -35 C,” he said.

The cold temperatures meant that water had to be kept flowing through the fire hoses to avoid having them freeze.

That in turn caused ice accumulation around the scene, creating very slippery conditions for firefighters, Lacombe said.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

All eight units in the building were destroyed, leaving approximately 16 people homeless.

The neighbouring building, separated by a wall and also housing eight units, sustained smoke and water damage, Lacombe said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An investigation is underway.