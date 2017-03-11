Saskatoon police respond to disturbance on McCormack Road
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say they have the area contained at the scene of an ongoing disturbance in the Parkridge neighbourhood Saturday.
Just after 5:30 a.m. CT, police received a 911 call from a residence in the 700-block of McCormack Road.
The 911 operator heard what sounded like a fight but was unable to get anyone to talk on the phone.
SPS officials said officers attended and were met by a man who was behaving erratically and made verbal threats towards them. There was also a woman and several children at the residence.
The woman and children were removed by police, however officials said the man made more threats alluding to the use of a firearm.
The tactical support unit is on scene and crisis negotiators are working to diffuse the situation.
Traffic is restricted and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
