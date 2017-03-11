Chicago woman accused of killing boyfriend with bleach during fight

A Chicago woman has been ordered held on US $1 million bond for forcing her boyfriend to drink bleach, which killed him.

READ MORE: Police claim university student put bleach in pregnant woman’s water to harm fetus

Prosecutors said during a Thursday bond hearing that Yasmine Elder and Darius Ellis were arguing in a van Monday but the argument turned physical and Elder got the upper hand.

Great Job CPD! removing a murderer from the streets of Chicago ! Yasmine T. Elder, 24:

Charges: One felony count of First Degree Murder pic.twitter.com/SnDVjaKLdk — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 9, 2017

Authorities say Elder grabbed Ellis’ hair, pinned him down with her knees and poured the bleach on his face. Ellis ingested some of liquid, which the Cook County medical examiner says caused his death.

Elder was arrested at her home. Authorities haven’t said what prompted the fight.