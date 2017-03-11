Snowmobiler dies after crashing into shed

A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile collision Friday night in Saint-Antoine de Tilly, approximately 40 kilometres west of Quebec City.

The man was trailing two friends on his snowmobile when they suddenly realised he was no longer following them.

The pair doubled back and discovered their friend’s lifeless body.

The victim crashed into a shed after going off-trail while rounding a curve.

An investigation is underway to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the fatal collision.