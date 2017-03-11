‘It’s chasing us’: Amazing video appears to show moose charging after skiers

Amazing video captured in Colorado appears to show a massive moose chasing a pair of skiers down a popular ski hill.

Cher Luther was skiing with a friend in Breckenridge, Colorado when she noticed a moose running down the slopes behind her.

“It’s chasing us,” Luther can be heard saying on the video. “Oh my god, I don’t know where to go.”

The pair of skiers can be seen continuing to ski in an effort to escape the animal, which came within feet of them. Eventually the moose ran back into the woods.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it was a female moose that likely became agitated.

Fortunately neither the moose nor the skiers were injured.