Police alerting public after incidents with strangers approaching kids in Scarborough

Police are issuing a safety alert following three incidents of strangers approaching children in Scarborough.

The first incident happened on Friday, Feb. 10 around 3 pm, when two 9-year-old boys were walking near Burrows Hall Boulevard and Purvis Crescent. Officers say they were approached by a man in a vehicle, and he asked them to get in his car. The boys ran away and the vehicle drove off.

On March 7 around 8 am, two 10-year-old boys and a 5-year-old-girl were walking in the same Burrows Hall area when a man in a vehicle approached them and offered them a ride. When the children declined the man became persistent. The children then ran away and the man drove off.

The latest incident happened Friday, March 10, when a 10-year-old girl was walking home from Malvern Junior Public School near Mammoth Hall Trail and Malvern Street. Police say a man exited his vehicle and started to run towards her. The girl ran back to school and advised school staff of what had happened.

The suspect in the first two incidents is described as brown, 35 to 45 years old with reading glasses. He also might have been wearing a Blue Jays shirt and hat during one of the incidents. The vehicle is described as a charcoal or metallic-grey sedan.

The suspect in the third incident is described as five-foot-eight to six-foot-one with a medium build, last seen wearing black clothing with a ski mask and sunglasses. His vehicle is described as a small, silver, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).