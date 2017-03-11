Man arrested after two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

London Police are reporting that two pedestrians were transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning at Empire Street and Oxford Street East.

Officers responded to an ambulance call at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Shortly afterwards, they arrested the 21-year-old male driver near the scene and transported him to hospital with injuries.

The 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old-man have not yet been identified, the incident is under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

Read More