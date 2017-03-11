Canada
March 11, 2017 9:46 am

Man arrested after two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

By Global News

London police cruiser.

AM980
A A

London Police are reporting that two pedestrians were transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning at Empire Street and Oxford Street East.

Officers responded to an ambulance call at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Shortly afterwards, they arrested the 21-year-old male driver near the scene and transported him to hospital with injuries.

The 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old-man have not yet been identified, the incident is under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

Read More

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London
London traffic
pedestrians hit by car

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News