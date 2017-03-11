Road closures and this weekend’s events in Toronto

Kicking off the March Break are a couple of events and road closures happening downtown Toronto this weekend.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m, the International Women’s Day Committee will be holding their annual march in the downtown core to celebrate International Women’s Day. Participants will be gathering at University of Toronto’s Medical Science Auditorium, 1 King’s College Circle, then starting at 1 p.m., they’ll begin the march along the following route, causing rolling/temporary road closures:

Eastbound: Hart House Circle (full road)

Eastbound: Wellesley Street West

Northbound: Queen’s Park Crescent East (northbound lanes)

Eastbound: Bloor Street West (eastbound lanes)

Southbound: Yonge Street (southbound lanes)

Eastbound: Gerrard Street East (eastbound lanes)

Southbound: Church Street (soutbound lanes)

Westbound: Gould Street (full road)

Dispersal Area: Gould Street Jorgenson Hall (Ryerson)

The event is expected to wrap up around 2:30 p.m, with roads returning to normal.

Also happening Saturday and Sunday, Sugar Beach will be transformed into an outdoor sugar shack. Presented by Waterfront Toronto, in partnership with Quebec Original with support from Redpath Sugar, PortsToronto, and Pier 27, the free event will boast maple syrup cooking demonstrations and maple taffy samples, French musical performances, food trucks, and much more. For full details, check out the website here.

This weekend, @PortsToronto is excited to help bring sweet treats to the waterfront at #SugarShackTO. Come on by! https://t.co/2nCBiRTejc pic.twitter.com/NhcfmtxxCI — PortsToronto (@PortsToronto) March 10, 2017

On Sunday, the St. Patrick’s Day 5 km run/walk will cause some road closures. Participants will be gathering around 9 a.m. around Bremner Boulevard, east of Rees Street. At 10:30 a.m., they’ll proceed along the following route, causing some rolling closures:

Westbound: Bremner Boulevard

Northbound: Spadina Avenue (northbound curb lane only)

Eastbound: Clarence Square

Eastbound: Wellington Street (two southside lanes)

Turnaround: Just west of Yonge Street

Westbound: Wellington Street (two southside lanes)

Westbound: Clarence Square

Southbound: Spadina Avenue (northbound curb lane only)

Eastbound: Bremner Boulevard

Dispersal Area: Bremner Boulevard (Rees Street to Lower Simcoe Street)

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes.