Sports
March 11, 2017 1:26 am

Rockets down Giants 8-1 on home ice

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

KELOWNA, CANADA - MARCH 10: Carsen Twarynski #18 of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates a first period goal against the Vancouver Giants on March 10, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

Contributed: Marissa Baecker/ Global Okanagan
A A

It was nearly a shut-out for WHL goalie Brodan Salmond when the Kelowna Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants 8-1 at Prospera Place Friday night.

Carsen Twarynski ripped a slapshot from the point on a power play to open the scoring for the Rockets at 9:55 in the first period.

Dillon Dube had two goals, while Cal Foote, Leif Mattson, Reid Gardiner, Devante Stephens and James Hilsendager had one each.

Vancouver got on the board on a 5-on-3 power play at 9:06 in the third period.

Salmond improves to 12-7-2-0 on the season, while the Rockets advance to 42-21-5-0 on the year.

Kelowna hosts the Victoria Royals on Saturday for their final regular season game.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna Rockets
Victoria Royals
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News