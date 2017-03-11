Rockets down Giants 8-1 on home ice

It was nearly a shut-out for WHL goalie Brodan Salmond when the Kelowna Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants 8-1 at Prospera Place Friday night.

Carsen Twarynski ripped a slapshot from the point on a power play to open the scoring for the Rockets at 9:55 in the first period.

Dillon Dube had two goals, while Cal Foote, Leif Mattson, Reid Gardiner, Devante Stephens and James Hilsendager had one each.

Vancouver got on the board on a 5-on-3 power play at 9:06 in the third period.

Salmond improves to 12-7-2-0 on the season, while the Rockets advance to 42-21-5-0 on the year.

Kelowna hosts the Victoria Royals on Saturday for their final regular season game.