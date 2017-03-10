Saanich parents find help in Florida after their daughter’s surgery in B.C. goes wrong

A young Saanich girl with a big spirit has returned to Vancouver Island with new hope for her future after getting “amazing” treatment in the U.S.

Madeleine Murray, 10, was born with a rare form of Arthrogryposis. In her young life, she’s already had 14 surgeries, one of which went horribly wrong and left her with a collapsed spine.

“Before that surgery she was very independent. [Now] we have a chair lift, we have a walker. Before, she didn’t need any of that,” Madeleine’s father, Dan, said.

Dan and his wife Laura were told to go back to the same surgeon for yet another procedure for their daughter.

“We should go back to that surgeon that had crippled her? I just looked at him and there’s just no way. How could you even suggest that we do that?” Laura said

The Murrays started an extensive search for a doctor they could trust. That landed them in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dr. David Feldman specializes in treating severe spine deformities and the Murrays say it’s thanks to him and his team that Madeleine is doing much better.

But the Murrays say the surgeon in Victoria refused to sign off on a referral form. As a result, they’ve been denied MSP coverage for out of country care.

“We still owe $250,000 in post-surgery costs; we aren’t out of the woods by any means,” Dan said.

“She’s scared she’s going to have to go to another surgeon in this country that doesn’t understand her and what they’re going to do to her.”

But despite it all, Madeleine hasn’t lost hope.

“Don’t give up… just believe,” she said.