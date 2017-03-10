Woman, 43, charged after six robberies in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have charged a woman after six robberies at Mississauga businesses over the past 14 months.

Police alleged the female suspect targeted a dry cleaning store, pharmacy, jewelry store and three separate banks between Jan. 16, 2016 and March 4, 2017.

Officers arrested Lisa Gruchalla, 43, of Mississauga Friday.

She has been charged with six counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Gruchalla is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Saturday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.