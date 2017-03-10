Canada
March 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Updated: March 10, 2017 9:22 pm

RCMP investigating fatal collision in Wolfville, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening.

File/Global News
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a senior citizen.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Willow Avenue in Wolfville.

RCMP confirm the victim, a 67-year-old man from Wolfville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

