RCMP investigating fatal collision in Wolfville, N.S.
A A
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a senior citizen.
The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Willow Avenue in Wolfville.
RCMP confirm the victim, a 67-year-old man from Wolfville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.