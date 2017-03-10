Where is the Okanagan’s typical spring weather?

It’s the winter that just won’t end and it’s the topic of conversation these days among many Okanagan residents.

“We’re just not used to this, so that’s what we are in shock over,” one Kelowna resident said.

While it’s not that unusual to still see some snow in the month of March, it’s the frequency of it that has many wondering when it’ll all end.

“This time last year we were sweeping the streets already,” the City of Kelowna’s Public Works Manager Darryl Astofooroff said. “This year not so much, last night we had the snow plows out.”

At the Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna, the golf season is typically in full swing at this time of year but this year is different.

“Last year we opened Feb. 26 and we held it back a few days and the year before we opened Feb 20.” Golf Director Dean Claggett said. “We tried to open the range this Saturday but it snowed on Sunday. We opened again on Monday, it is this kind of game we play with mother nature and she is winning.”

At the nearby Bylands Garden Centre, the gardeners that should already be getting a start on the season haven’t yet had the right weather.

“These are all empty beds where the snow is, that would be full of plant material,” owner Maria Byland said. “It will all hit at once and it will be chaotic.”

The first significant snowfall in the valley bottom came in early December and the snow hasn’t much let up since. But spring is around the corner. The new season officially starts on March 20.

Global Okanagan meteorologist Duane English says according to satellite data, warmer temperatures are on the way.

“When you start to see this motion coming way from the south, that is a lot of warm air,” English said. “It is bringing some moisture but it’s bringing a lot of warm air so Mother Nature knows what she is doing and spring is going to arrive on time.”

Another sign spring is on the way comes from the City of Kelowna which is planning to start street cleaning very soon.

“The weather is looking positive, everyone has to think positive but next week we are planning to get our street sweepers going and our sidewalk sweepers going as well.” Astofooroff said.