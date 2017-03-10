Black community leaders honoured at the National Assembly

With Black History Month coming to a close, Quebec’s National Assembly honoured three citizens who made an important contribution to the development of the black community in the province.

“Through their dedication and actions on a day-to-day basis, our honourees have succeeded in building lasting bridges between Quebecers of all origins, while instilling hope and self-fulfillment to those around them,” said Kathleen Weil, Quebec’s minister of immigration, diversity and inclusion.

The minister presented the leaders with the award alongside members of the annual Black History Month Roundtable.

This year’s ceremony marked the 10th anniversary of Quebec’s law to honour Black History Month.

Régine Alende Tshombokongo

Tshombokongo founded the Centre d’encadrement pour jeunes femmes immigrants (CEJFI) in 1998 where she still works as director-general. The organization works to facilitate the socioeconomic, cultural and civic integration of female immigrants, all the while defending and advocating their rights.

She sits on multiple boards and committees of public organizations that fight for woman and immigrants.

Tshombokongo received the Governor General’s Award in 2012.

Lamine Touré

Originally from Senegal, the dancer and choreographer opened the famous Ballatou Club on St. Laurent Boul. in 1986. A year later, he started the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, which will celebrate its 31st edition in July.

Touré is also an entrepreneur who aims to have art in the forefront of Quebec culture and spread Quebec’s artistic ventures around the world.

He was awarded the title of Knight in 2013 by the National Order of Quebec.

Patrice Bernier

The Brossard native of Haitian origin is best known for his career with the Montreal Impact, having played five seasons so far and being named team captain in 2014. He holds the top rank in the team’s history with Major League Soccer for the number of games played, assists, and penalty goals.

Bernier was named MVP and the player most involved in his community during his first year with the team.

He is also involved in the Together, We are Quebec campaign launched by the department of immigration, diversity and inclusion in 2016.