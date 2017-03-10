Calgary prepares to host largest youth job fair with youth unemployment on the rise

The Youth Hiring Fair is back in Calgary at Stampede Park’s Big Four on March 28.

More than 80 employers will be at the fair, which is hosted by the City of Calgary.

Attendance at last year’s fair broke records with 8,000 people walking through the doors.

Amanda Bishop was desperately looking for a job this time last year, but ended up with nothing.

She did not stop trying and attended last year’s Youth Hiring Fair.

“There’s definitely a lot of apprehension in this job market,” Bishop said. “The summer before, I wasn’t lucky enough to secure employment.”

Calgary’s Youth Employment Centre is eventually how Bishop landed an internship.

“My Counsellor at the time suggested I look at a volunteer program that offers a bursary at the end of it,” she said.

More than 10,000 people ages 15 to 24 took advantage of the free services at the Youth Employment Centre.

While unemployment is dropping across the country, young people are still struggling.

Calgary’s youth unemployment has increased by 4 per cent in January of 2016 versus January of 2017.

Bishop now works with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

“Definitely right now I’m confident going forward, with all of the tools I’ve picked up here. I feel self sufficient.”