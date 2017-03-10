Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 10th 2017

Where in the world is Richard Simmons?

The most popular podcast on iTunes is all about Richard Simmons. His friends haven’t seen him in years and some think he’s being held hostage by his housekeeper. What do the police say?

You won’t believe what Elton John is listening to! Find out on Trending Topix:

What’s the future hold for Burl’s Creek event lands?

After years of successful music festivals like Boots and Hearts and Wayhome the owners of Burl’s Creek are facing charges. Kelly spoke with one of the vocal opponents to find out why some community members are against the concert venue:

Kelly will follow-up with Burl’s Creek on Monday afternoon at 2:40pm

Parks Canada says no to Hollywood film after hearing single plot point

What parks Canada didn’t like, and what happens next:

John Oakley spoke to one of the film’s leads, Tom Jackson:

Germany gives award to a fake Canadian and on an unrelated matter, do you have a Nazi haircut? Find out on Trending Topix:

Speed round: Do Lyrics matter?

Apparently the popularity of Korean pop music (K-pop) has lead many UofT students to study the Korean language. Putting language aside, what’s more important? The lyrics or the beat? We answer this question on Today’s speed round:

Want to hear the whole show? Listen live, weekdays 2-4pm ET