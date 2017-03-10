Tiny southern Alberta coffee shop ‘Java the Hut’ a hit among locals

Great coffee and even better conversation are two things Brian Quinn guarantees you’ll find at the smallest coffee shop in Lethbridge called “Java the Hut.”

The bright yellow hut is nestled along 5th Avenue north. It’s just a stone’s throw away from a major coffee chain, but Quinn said it isn’t about the competition.

“Some people have come by and said the reason they are here is not just because of the novelty, but they’re tired of staying or being in a lineup across the street,” Quinn said.

“But for me, I want to give them a really good cup of coffee.”

What began as a humble shop, started by a retired train engineer to sell tickets to local theatre productions, has flourished into a spot regulars can’t get enough of.

“It’s so cute and Brian is awesome,” Ariel White said. “He’s super friendly and it’s awesome to come here and the coffee is the best in town.”

“It’s his personality and his spirit and his great service,” Karla Moen said.

Another service Quinn didn’t expect to provide: a confessional. The hut has become a place residents come to share a story or two.

“I didn’t realize I made a little confession window here,” Quinn said. “My customers come by and they tell me all about their lives and they have an espresso.”

“Besides being a business venture, it’s become something that I enjoy doing every morning and waking up and doing.”

“It’s very simple to do and I certainly don’t mind.”