Extended clinic hours ease burden for Alberta cancer patients

The provincial health minister announced patients diagnosed with cancer will have better access to care. Weekend and evening cancer treatments are now being made available.

Provincial health minister Sarah Hoffman revealed the details at a news conference at the Tom Baker Cancer clinic Friday.

“We are committed to make sure they have timely access, from radiation to hematology, from bone marrow transplant to speech therapy and from consulting to consoling,” Hoffman said. “The needs are great and they are complex and they are real and the needs don’t have a schedule.”

The Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary started allowing weekend appointments and extended weekday hours in January.

The hours for medical oncology services and radiation oncology were extended at Edmonton’s Cross Cancer Institute last October.

It gives a comforting sense of relief for the patients who rely on the clinic. Christopher Kucharski was diagnosed last August with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It’s an aggressive form of cancer that required immediate treatment. He received a stem cell transplant from his sister and required ongoing care.

“Issues can arise and can arise anytime. It’s not on a Monday to Friday schedule,” Kucharski said. “Knowing it’s open and available at a clinic where the staff know your history is a huge relief.”

Providers of care said the move is an important one because cancer patients don’t have the luxury of time.

Dr. Andrew Daly, an oncologist working at the TBCC, said they’re also able to discharge patients from hospital sooner and support them in the clinic.”

“This extra time will keep patients and families together longer and be a good outcome for our patients,” Dr. Daly said.

Between the Edmonton and Calgary cancer clinics, 40 additional staff will also be hired to handle the increased hours.