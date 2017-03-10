Distracted Driving
March 10, 2017 4:56 pm

Three vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Three vehicle crash Friday on Highway 97 in Peachland.

Lauren Pullen/Global News
Distracted driving may be the cause of a chain-reaction crash on Highway 97 Friday afternoon.

It happened at the south end of Peachland when a driver hit a stopped vehicle, which in turn, struck the vehicle ahead of it.

There were injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening.

Traffic was reduced to single lane, alternating while police investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

