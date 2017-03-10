Three vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97
Distracted driving may be the cause of a chain-reaction crash on Highway 97 Friday afternoon.
It happened at the south end of Peachland when a driver hit a stopped vehicle, which in turn, struck the vehicle ahead of it.
There were injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening.
Traffic was reduced to single lane, alternating while police investigated and the wreckage was cleared.
