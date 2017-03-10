John Oakley Show – Friday March 10, 2017

TGIF!! On your commute home John Oakley wraps up the week, arming you with all the information you will need to get through the weekend. By the way, the time will “Spring forward” into daylight savings time.

Four year old girl, subject of amber alert found

A four-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert when a parked vehicle she was in was stolen outside her home in the city’s west-end has been reunited with her family. Oakley Show legal analyst Joseph Neuberger joins the show to discuss the charges that could be laid against the would be car thief considering they left the car once they realized there was a girl in the back.

Parks Canada rejects application for film to be shot in Banff and Jasper

Iconic Canadian actor Tom Jackson best known for his role in “North of 60” was supposed to star in the film joins the John Oakley show to discuss his disappointment with the decision. Liam Neeson was also supposed to star in the movie.

A CARP poll suggests that people have little faith in long-term care system

Tammy Carbino, who’s father was victim of an attack at St. Joseph’s Villa, joins the Oakley show to talk about her experience and the lack of trust she has in the system to take care of the elderly.

Topics worthy of discussion

Story makers sit in with John Oakley in the AM640 studios to discuss home ownership, free speech and movies. On the panel today:

Kevin Gaudet – Principal with Tactix Government Relations and Public Affairs and Former head of external relations for Cdn Taxpayers Federation.

Jay Pitter – is an author, placemaker, and senior stakeholder engagement professional. Her work focuses on creating more inclusive cities — a topic explored in Subdivided, an anthology she recently co-edited.