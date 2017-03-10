Crown to appeal acquittal of Markel Jason Downey

A high profile case that ended in an acquittal at Nova Scotia Supreme Court is being appealed.

Markel Jason Downey, 20, was found not guilty of 28 charges – including three counts of attempted murder – stemming from a home invasion in Cole Harbour, N.S. in November 2014.

READ MORE: Police charge 4 teens in connection with Cole Harbour triple shooting

During the home invasion, three people were shot, including Ashley MacLean Kearse, who was left paralyzed from the chest down and is confined to a wheelchair.

She was the Crown’s star witness in the case and the only witness to testify that Downey as the shooter at his trial.

Justice Michael Wood delivered a not guilty verdict in the case on Feb 24.

READ MORE: Former NS boxing champ Markel Jason Downey to learn fate next week

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service says the grounds of appeal in the case are as follows:

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law by concluding the evidence of identification in the ambulance was only relevant to recent fabrication rather than to identification overall.

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law in finding the identification of the other three assailants was irrelevant to the reliability analysis.

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law by considering irrelevant evidence in assessing the reliability of the evidence of identification of Ashley MacLean.

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law by considering the wrong legal test regarding voice recognition.

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law by misapprehending the evidence of a connection between the respondent and one of the other assailants.

The Supreme Court Judge erred in law by failing to consider the whole of the evidence related to identification.

Follow @NatashaPace