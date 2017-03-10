Blogs
March 10, 2017 3:50 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday top three panel, March 10

Police raid a Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, B.C. on March 9, 2017.

Global News
It’s Friday and it’s time for Tasha Kheiriddin’s Top Three Panel, where we talk about three topics with three top women.

On March 10 we discuss:

1. Senator Don Meredith had a relationship with a woman that started when she was 16: Should he resign?

2. Marijuana dispensary raid: With legalization supposedly around the corner (…paging Justin Trudeau…) should cops be cracking down on dispensaries?

3. Cutting kid’s hair without permission: Was the teacher wrong or just fed up?

Panelists:

  • Ashley Csanady, Reporter and Web Producer at The National Post
  • Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
  • Susana Mas, freelance Parliamentary reporter who has worked for CTV, CBC and most recently Postmedia

