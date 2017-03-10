Winnipeg man deemed not criminally responsible finally moved from jail to hospital bed

A Winnipeg man deemed not criminally responsible (NCR) for a crime he committed has finally been moved from a jail to a hospital bed.

Earlier this week, Global News brought you the story of Aziz Mohammed’s son Donovan, who lives with schizophrenia. In December Donovan was not taking his medication and during an episode attacked Aziz with a crowbar.

Donovan was charged with assault but deemed NCR, which means offenders who are found mentally ill are sent to psychiatric care instead of prison.

Despite that designation, Donovan was sent to a Brandon prison because there were not enough beds for mental health patients.

However, on Friday morning Aziz father told Global News the province has finally moved his son to a hospital bed at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Not enough hospital beds

Manitoba’s Minister of Health, Kelvin Goertzen admits lack of beds in Manitoba is a huge issue.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable and it hasn’t been acceptable for quite some time,” Goertzen said.

There are only two forensic psychiatrists in the province and 14 beds for psychiatric patients waiting assessment. They are always full.

It’s an issue the province’s forensic mental health services has been dealing with for years.

“The issue is in most provinces people found NCR or not fit to stand trial will stay in hospital for a year while an ongoing assessment and safe community plan is developed,” Dr. Jeffrey Waldman, forensic psychiatrist, said.

But in Manitoba, Dr. Waldman said 75 per cent of those who are found NCR or not fit to stand trial will be transitioned to the community because they don’t have beds at their first hearing. Waldman says this is putting a massive strain on the only two forensic psychiatrists in the province.

Goertzen said the province’s addictions and mental health task force is working on a list of recommendations to improve the lack of beds and will release the list later this year.

