Crime
London police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Home Hardware B&E

London Police release surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a break and enter at a south end hardware store.

London Police Service
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help identifying one of two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter at a Home Hardware store in the city’s south end.

According to police, two men attended the location at 1240 Wharncliffe Rd. S. just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 26. The men broke the glass door to get into the building, stole an undisclosed amount of product, then fled in a pickup truck.

One of the suspects has been identified but police are seeking help identifying the second suspect. He’s described as a 5’10” white man with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News