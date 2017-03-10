Regina man facing 10 charges after police follow stolen vehicle

A 30-year-old Regina man is facing 10 charges after police followed a stolen car Thursday that was driving dangerously.

According to police, on March 7, they received a stolen vehicle report from the owner of a red, Pontiac 6000. The vehicle was seen on March 9 in the 600 block of Athol Street.

When officers went to that location, they saw the vehicle driving eastbound on Sixth Avenue on the wrong side of the road. The car then headed north on Albert Street, out of the city, then south on Albert Street, while speeding and approaching traffic stopped at a red light.

Police saw the driver and watched the car enter a parking a lot. The driver was arrested at a nearby incident. He was also charged in connection to a break and enter on Dec 2, 2016 and auto theft on Dec. 22.

Vaughan Smoker is facing 10 charges including theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property by crime under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Smoker appeared in provincial court on these charges Friday morning.