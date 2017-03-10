Killer father of Meika Jordan seeks appeal at Supreme Court of Canada

A Calgary father convicted of killing his six-year-old daughter Meika Jordan has joined his wife in appealing the case to Canada’s top court.

Defence for both Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon have now filed appeals to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Meika’s mother and step-father Kyla and Brian Woodhouse said Thursday they were notified by email that Jordan’s defence had filed the notice of appeal.

Magoon filed her appeal in January and a hearing at the SCC has tentatively been scheduled for Oct. 6, 2017.

READ MORE: Date set for hearing as killer of Meika Jordan seeks appeal at Supreme Court

In December, the Alberta Court of Appeal upgraded convictions for Magoon and Meika’s father, Spencer Jordan, from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

Meika was brutally tortured and murdered in the couple’s Calgary home in November 2011.

The upgraded charges were a unanimous ruling from a panel of three justices.

News of Jordan’s appeal to the SCC didn’t surprise Meika’s mother and stepfather.

READ MORE: Convictions for killers of Meika Jordan, 6, upgraded to first-degree murder

They told Global News it’s only adding to the emotional rollercoaster they’ve been on since their little girl was brutally murdered.

“It seems like every time we get a chance to breathe, we get hit with something else,” Brian Woodhouse said.

The couple is still trying to confirm if the appeals will be heard together or on separate dates.

Adding to their stress is the financial burden of traveling to Ottawa for the appeals.

They want to be in the courtroom – once again fighting for justice for Meika.

“That’s always been what it’s been about for us, to get the justice she truly deserved,” Kyla Woodhouse said.