NS man facing numerous child pornography, sex-related charges

A Timberlea man is facing several child pornography and sex-related charges following an RCMP investigation.

Police say in a release that the investigation was prompted by information received involving the posting of child pornography and the risk of a victim being in the local area.

The RCMP’s Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Timberlea residence as a result of the investigation.

The RCMP say a 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been charged with:

Making child pornography

Possessing child pornography

Making child pornography available

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

Unsafe storage of a firearm

The man appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Friday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.