NS man facing numerous child pornography, sex-related charges
A Timberlea man is facing several child pornography and sex-related charges following an RCMP investigation.
Police say in a release that the investigation was prompted by information received involving the posting of child pornography and the risk of a victim being in the local area.
The RCMP’s Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Timberlea residence as a result of the investigation.
The RCMP say a 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been charged with:
- Making child pornography
- Possessing child pornography
- Making child pornography available
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Sexual exploitation of a person with a disability
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
The man appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Friday afternoon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
