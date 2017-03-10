Crime
March 10, 2017 2:18 pm

NS man facing numerous child pornography, sex-related charges

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 34-year-old Timberlea, N.S. man has been arrested and charged with several child pornography and sex-related charges.

A Timberlea man is facing several child pornography and sex-related charges following an RCMP investigation.

Police say in a release that the investigation was prompted by information received involving the posting of child pornography and the risk of a victim being in the local area.

The RCMP’s Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Timberlea residence as a result of the investigation.

The RCMP say a 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been charged with:

  • Making child pornography
  • Possessing child pornography
  • Making child pornography available
  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual interference
  • Sexual exploitation of a person with a disability
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm

The man appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Friday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

