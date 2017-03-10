‘Our prayers have been answered’: Gargol family thanks police, supporters

The uncle of a teenager killed two years ago offered thanks to investigators who never gave up on Brittney Gargol’s case.

Al Gargol delivered a prepared statement outside Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

“Our prayers have been answered after this difficult two year period and the Gargol family would like to thank all the detectives and others for their dedicated hard work,” he said.

The statement also refers to the Nutana Collegiate student’s spirit as a “brilliant light” in her family.

“She was spontaneous, fun loving and the most caring person. Every day that goes by, she is sorely missed and loved by her entire family and many friends,” Gargol said.

He concluded with “may justice prevail.”

Gargol was found with serious injuries on Cedar Villa Estates Road near Valley Road early in the morning on March 25, 2015. She died in hospital.

The 20-year-old woman accused in Gargol’s death, Cheyenne Antoine, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.

During a brief court appearance by video on Friday, Antoine looked at the ground and covered her face with her hands.

She will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court March 23.