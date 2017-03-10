Warming trend on the way for Lower Mainland

In a much-needed respite from the snow and cold, there is a warming trend on the way for the Lower Mainland.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says that while parts of Eastern and North Vancouver Island continue to experience temperatures near freezing Friday morning, the Lower Mainland is experiencing the mildest weather in close to three weeks.

Madryga says the flow of air has turned from the chilly one, coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, to a more southwesterly flow.

This will lead to temperatures close to long-term averages for early to mid-March that will hold for the next several days.

Highs of eight to 10 degrees will be common over that period in Metro Vancouver.

The mildest air in roughly three weeks has penetrated most of the Lower Mainland. Highs close to 10 today! pic.twitter.com/47ncYf2DrX — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) March 10, 2017

Madryga says there is no snow in the immediate forecast.

There may be snow accumulations on the mountains, but even at higher elevations, there will be some rain in the mix this weekend and Monday.