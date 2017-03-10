Meth trafficking charge laid after Regina police stop stolen van

A 33-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police stopped a stolen van early Thursday morning.

At around 4 a.m., Regina police saw a van near Broad Street and 4th Avenue with a licence plate that did not match. Police confirmed the van was stolen and stopped it. Three people were arrested.

According to police, when officers searched the vehicle, they found a handgun-style pellet gun under one of the seats. Police said one of the individuals gave two different false names when they were arrested. When police searched the individual, they found government-issued IDs with names of other people and meth.

Officers also found morphine pills, along with measuring/packaging items consistent with drug trafficking, in a backpack.

Cassidy Ewenin, 31, Nicole Albert, 33, and Ashley Watson, 33, are all charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 for the stolen van.

Watson is also facing eight other charges, including two drug trafficking charges, three identity fraud charges and one charge of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

All three accused appeared in provincial court Thursday afternoon.