7 people charged in Calgary operation focusing on stolen vehicles: police

Calgary police have charged seven people following a two-week operation aimed at reducing vehicle thefts in the city.

Operation Incessant launched in January, focusing on areas in the city which police said had a high number of stolen vehicles reported.

Police said officers were staged in communities with a high number of vehicle thefts, and when a vehicle was reported stolen they would be able to “flood the area immediately.”

The operation recovered 11 stolen vehicles with a value of $147,000.

@CalgaryPolice say 23 stolen vehicles this wk, 4 alone this morning, "we as a community are making it too easy" leaving vehicles running — News Talk 770 (@NewsTalk770) March 10, 2017

Police laid 24 criminal charges against seven people, including:

Joshua Dale Vaughn, 19, of Calgary

Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary

Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary

Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary

Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary

A 14-year-old Calgary boy and a 15-year-old Calgary boy are also facing charges, but neither can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said additional charges are pending against an eighth person.

Warrants for Morris and Bartman have been issued.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.