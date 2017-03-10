7 people charged in Calgary operation focusing on stolen vehicles: police
Calgary police have charged seven people following a two-week operation aimed at reducing vehicle thefts in the city.
Operation Incessant launched in January, focusing on areas in the city which police said had a high number of stolen vehicles reported.
Police said officers were staged in communities with a high number of vehicle thefts, and when a vehicle was reported stolen they would be able to “flood the area immediately.”
The operation recovered 11 stolen vehicles with a value of $147,000.
Police laid 24 criminal charges against seven people, including:
- Joshua Dale Vaughn, 19, of Calgary
- Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary
- Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary
- Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary
- Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary
A 14-year-old Calgary boy and a 15-year-old Calgary boy are also facing charges, but neither can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said additional charges are pending against an eighth person.
Warrants for Morris and Bartman have been issued.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
