March 10, 2017 12:55 pm

Missing 80-year-old man last seen in St. Boniface area

By Online Producer  Global News

Crosby Davey, 80, was last seen in the St. Boniface area Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police Service handout
WINNIPEG — Police are asking the public for help in locating an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Crosby Davey was last seen in the St. Boniface area in the afternoon.

Davey is described as 5’5, weighing 140 lbs., with short grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and brown shoes. He may be driving a 1997 Dodge Dakota truck, gold in colour and with a licence plate D39 386.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Davey’s whereabouts to contact them at 204-986-6250.

The model of truck Davey may be driving.

Winnipeg Police Service handout

 

