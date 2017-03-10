Transport truck crash closes Highway 97 near West Kelowna
Highway 97 was closed in both directions between West Kelowna and Peachland because of a crash involving a semi-trailer transport truck.
It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday near the Gorman Bros. sawmill causing lengthy traffic backups.
RCMP say initial indications are the northbound truck may have jack-knifed and hit the centre median concrete barriers which then struck a southbound S-U-V.
Police believe there are no serious injuries although one person was taken to hospital.
Hydro crews have been called to the site to deal with a damaged power pole.
One southbound lane is open to traffic however the northbound lanes are not expected to re-open before 10 a.m.
