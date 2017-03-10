Halifax airport encouraging travelers to be prepared for busy March break

It’s one of the busiest times of the year at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Over the next few days, 35,000 people are expected to pass through airport security on the way to their March break vacation.

“People really need to give themselves extra time to deal with the amount of people and just to deal with anything that might come up,” said Ashley Gallant, spokesperson for the Halifax International Airport Authority.

To keep operations running smoothly, officials are reminding travelers to be prepared – starting before you head to the airport, with what you place in your luggage.

“Before leaving the house, as you pack your bag, your carry-on bag especially, you have to know some of the rules,” said Mathieu Larocque, spokesperson for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“One of the most forgotten rules is the liquids, aerosols and gels. They have to be in containers of 100 ml or less, placed in a one litre plastic bag. You take that little bag out of your carry on bag and put it in the bin for screening.”

Allowing extra time to find appropriate parking at the airport should also be built into your traveling itinerary.

Officials say people can expect to see longer lineups inside the airport during peak periods, so having the proper identification and paperwork ready can make a big difference.

“If you arrive at the check point with your boarding pass ready to present to the boarding officer for example, that will also accelerate your process,” said Larocque.

“If it’s buried at the bottom of your purse, of your bag or in your pocket and you lose 30 seconds looking for it, it will slow down your process and the other passengers behind you. So there are little things like that that passengers can do to speed up the process for everybody.”

As always, flight delays can happen so everyone is encouraged to check ahead before heading to the airport.

“The best piece of advice is to check online, on our website or with your airline directly for flight information and just because our weather might be nice here, your flight could still be delayed because the weather elsewhere can affect flights as well,” Gallant said.

Here are some more tips from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority for people traveling this March break:

At home:

Wear comfortable clothing with no metal straps or buttons. Ensure outerwear is easy to take off; this will save you time since it needs to be removed for screening.

Pack all liquids, 100 ml or less, in a clear, resealable plastic bag. Place the bag in your carry-on. You will need to put it in a bin for screening.

All liquids exceeding 100 ml must be placed in your checked baggage, unless you are travelling with a child younger than two. In this case, baby food, formula, milk, water and juice are allowed in your carry-on bag.

Bring snacks in your carry-on to keep kids smiling. Pack solid foods like fruits and chocolate.

At airport:

Arrive early. The airports are busy at this time of year.

Use the Family/Special Needs screening line when travelling with young children.

Inform the screening officer if you require any assistance.

Have your boarding pass ready to present at screening.

Put glasses, cell phone and loose change in your jacket pockets and put your jacket in a bin.

Keep electronics in your carry-on baggage for screening.

