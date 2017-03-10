AM640 Week in Review – March 10, 2017
The controversy around the planned one-stop Scarborough subway extension continues as Toronto Mayor John Tory’s executive committee approves the $3.35-billion plan.
In other news this week, the morale of Toronto police officers is low (according to the president of the Toronto Police Association), am RCMP officer was arrested for allegedly abusing a horse and a vodka made in Ontario was recalled because it was too strong.View link »
