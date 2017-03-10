Blogs
March 10, 2017 4:55 pm

AM640 Week in Review – March 10, 2017

The TTC's plans for a Scarborough expansion continue to be a hot topic of conversation this week.

The controversy around the planned one-stop Scarborough subway extension continues as Toronto Mayor John Tory’s executive committee approves the $3.35-billion plan.

In other news this week, the morale of Toronto police officers is low (according to the president of the Toronto Police Association), am RCMP officer was arrested for allegedly abusing a horse and a vodka made in Ontario was recalled because it was too strong.

