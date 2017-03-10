Winnipeg Folk Fest announces 2017 lineup
A A
WINNIPEG — It may be months away, but Winnipeg Folk Fest announced its exciting lineup for the 2017 season.
The Shins, Feist, City and Color and Barenaked Ladies are just a few of the big names taking stage this summer.
There also also a lot of local acts playing, such as John K. Samson and Joey Landreth.
A total of 70 bands will be performing at Birds Hill Provincial Park from July 6 to 9.
You can buy your tickets online at Winnipeg Folk Fest.
Full lineup
City and Colour
The Shins
Feist
Brandi Carlile
Barenaked Ladies
Bruce Cockburn
Daniel Lanois
Margaret Glaspy
Damien Jurado
Foy Vance
John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat
John Paul White
Murder By Death
Charlotte Cardin
Graham Parker Duo feat. Brinsley Schwarz
Peter Yarrow
Big Thief
Cracker
Andrew Combs
Mbongwana Star
Esmé Patterson
Begonia
Arum Rae
Joey Landreth
Chali 2na & The House of Vibe
DakhaBrakha
Aoife O’Donovan
Paper Bird
Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Bryan Sutton and David Grier
Jonah Blacksmith
RURA
Tim O’Brien
Desi Sub Culture
MarchFourth
Old Man Luedecke
Hot Rize
Camper Van Beethoven
Sun K
The Suitcase Junket
Wesli
Danny Barnes & Nick Forster
Christopher Paul Stelling
DJ Shub
Cécile Doo-Kingué
Paul McKenna
100 Mile House
Luke Roberts
Tavis E. Triance & The Natural Way
Carly Dow
Ten Strings and a Goat Skin
Richard Inman
Archie Roach
Bon Débarras
The Small Glories
Pete & Joan Wernick
Clinton St. John
Bubba B The MC
Marisa Anderson
Mohsin Zaman
True Blues feat. Corey Harris & Alvin Youngblood Hart
Jayme Stone’s Folklife
Castlemoon Theatre
Double the Trouble
Diyet
Seanster and the Monsters
The Swinging Belles
Mr Mark
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.