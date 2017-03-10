Winnipeg Folk Fest announces 2017 lineup

WINNIPEG — It may be months away, but Winnipeg Folk Fest announced its exciting lineup for the 2017 season.

The Shins, Feist, City and Color and Barenaked Ladies are just a few of the big names taking stage this summer.

There also also a lot of local acts playing, such as John K. Samson and Joey Landreth.

A total of 70 bands will be performing at Birds Hill Provincial Park from July 6 to 9.

You can buy your tickets online at Winnipeg Folk Fest.

Full lineup

City and Colour

The Shins

Feist

Brandi Carlile

Barenaked Ladies

Bruce Cockburn

Daniel Lanois

Margaret Glaspy

Damien Jurado

Foy Vance

John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat

John Paul White





The Felice BrothersMurder By DeathCharlotte CardinGraham Parker Duo feat. Brinsley SchwarzPeter YarrowBig ThiefCrackerAndrew CombsMbongwana StarEsmé PattersonBegoniaArum RaeJoey LandrethChali 2na & The House of VibeDakhaBrakhaAoife O’DonovanPaper BirdRed Knuckles and the TrailblazersChoir! Choir! Choir!Bryan Sutton and David GrierJonah BlacksmithRURATim O’BrienDesi Sub CultureMarchFourthOld Man LuedeckeHot RizeCamper Van BeethovenSun KThe Suitcase JunketWesliDanny Barnes & Nick ForsterChristopher Paul StellingDJ ShubCécile Doo-KinguéPaul McKenna100 Mile HouseLuke RobertsTavis E. Triance & The Natural WayCarly DowTen Strings and a Goat SkinRichard InmanArchie RoachBon DébarrasThe Small GloriesPete & Joan WernickClinton St. JohnBubba B The MCMarisa AndersonMohsin ZamanTrue Blues feat. Corey Harris & Alvin Youngblood HartJayme Stone’s FolklifeCastlemoon TheatreDouble the TroubleDiyetSeanster and the MonstersThe Swinging BellesMr Mark