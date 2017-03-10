Madonna fights gender inequality with short film, ‘Her-Story’

Madonna has long been an outspoken activist promoting gender equality, and she celebrated International Women’s Day by releasing a 12-minute film titled Her-Story, which she dedicates to “all women who fight for freedom!”

Directed by Luigi & Iango for Vogue Germany, Her-Story begins with a voiceover from Madonna herself, taken from her speech at the Women’s March on Washington earlier this year.

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny,” she says.

“Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here.”

In the black-and-white film — consisting of eight distinct segments — she is depicted at various points as a Gestapo-like the police officer strolling down a street with two leashed dogs, and later as a winged angel rising up and looking down at the world soulfully.

At the film’s end, a message appears onscreen: “Women’s rights are human rights.” Watch: