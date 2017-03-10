Entertainment
March 10, 2017 9:37 am

Madonna fights gender inequality with short film, ‘Her-Story’

By Brent Furdyk via ETCanada.com
Madonna/Facebook
A A

Madonna has long been an outspoken activist promoting gender equality, and she celebrated International Women’s Day by releasing a 12-minute film titled Her-Story, which she dedicates to “all women who fight for freedom!”

Directed by Luigi & Iango for Vogue Germany, Her-Story begins with a voiceover from Madonna herself, taken from her speech at the Women’s March on Washington earlier this year.

Story continues below

RELATED: Beyonce, Madonna and other stars write open letter for International Women’s Day

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny,” she says.

“Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here.”

In the black-and-white film — consisting of eight distinct segments — she is depicted at various points as a Gestapo-like the police officer strolling down a street with two leashed dogs, and later as a winged angel rising up and looking down at the world soulfully.

At the film’s end, a message appears onscreen: “Women’s rights are human rights.” Watch:

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
her story madonna
her story youtube
her-story
Madonna
madonna gender equality
madonna gender inequality
madonna her-story
madonna short film
madonna vogue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News