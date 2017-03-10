Crime
March 10, 2017 12:47 pm
Updated: March 10, 2017 12:49 pm

One of two twin boys struck by minivan in North York dies in hospital

By Web Producer  Global News

The scene where two children were struck by a minivan in North York Saturday.

Sasha Campbell/Global News
One of the twin boys who were struck by a minivan in North York on Saturday has died in hospital, police confirmed on Friday.

Const. Clint Stibbe said both nine-year-old twins were hit while crossing the road on Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive.

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was travelling eastbound on Sheppard when the boys were struck.

One of the boys suffered life-threatening injuries. Stibbe said he died in hospital on Wednesday.

The other twin remains in hospital in stable condition.

There’s no word yet if the driver will face any charges. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

