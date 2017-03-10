London International Airport preparing for busy March break

March break is about to begin for students across the province, and many families are preparing to jet off to sunny and warm destinations.

London International Airport is gearing up for a busy week with flights scheduled to places including Orlando, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, and Cancun.

The airport’s president and chief executive officer, Mike Seabrook, said flying from London is a convenient option, and something they want more travellers to know about.

“That is one bit of positive comments we always get from people is that they love to fly here because it’s very easy to get through all of our processes, it’s a simple airport,” he said.

If you are flying to a March break vacation spot, Seabrook recommends budgeting a little bit of extra time as the airport will be a little bit busier than usual.

Seabrook advises travellers to be aware of restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols when packing their carry-on luggage.

Travellers can check flight status by clicking here.