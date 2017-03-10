Police locate driver who fled scene of fatal collision in Montérégie region

Quebec provincial police have located the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in St-Patrice de Sherington near Napierville Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Aurélie Guindon, said the accident took place on on Highway 219 approximately 200 metres west of Highway 15 before 2 am. It’s believed the driver fled the scene on foot after the accident.

The body of a woman was found in the passenger seat of a car that hit a pole at high speed.

A canine unit was brought in to assist in the search.

Shortly after 6:30 am, a male suspect was apprehended nearby.

He was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital nearby.

Police have not released any other information.