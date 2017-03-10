Toronto police search for stolen vehicle with child inside
A A
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle that was stolen from the city’s west-end Friday morning with a child still inside.
Police said the vehicle is described as a Toyota Camry with the licence plate number BHVH392.
The vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Romanway Crescent in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Police said the child is described as a four-year-old girl, three-feet tall, with shoulder length hair, brown eyes and wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.