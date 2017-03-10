Crime
March 10, 2017 6:33 am
Updated: March 10, 2017 6:50 am

Toronto police search for stolen vehicle with child inside

By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle that was stolen from the city’s west-end Friday morning with a child still inside.

Police said the vehicle is described as a Toyota Camry with the licence plate number BHVH392.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Romanway Crescent in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said the child is described as a four-year-old girl, three-feet tall, with shoulder length hair, brown eyes and wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

